Aavegotchi Trading Down 2.2% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00006510 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $56.41 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00135912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,472,271 coins and its circulating supply is 45,708,107 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

