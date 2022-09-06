AAX Token (AAB) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

AAX Token (AAB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004667 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00134651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022197 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

