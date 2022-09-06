Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 337,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,002,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

ABT stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.40.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.