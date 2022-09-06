Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $3.48. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 2,793 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

