Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $157,740.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

