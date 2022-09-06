AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.91 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AC Immune by 191.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.