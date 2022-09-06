Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.