Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
See Also
