Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,982 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $208.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The Community Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

