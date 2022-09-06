Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 94,439 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,868,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

