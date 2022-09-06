Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,628 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSBW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

