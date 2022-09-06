Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 12,441 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EMN opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

