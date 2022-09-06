Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 79,808 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 364.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLHC stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

