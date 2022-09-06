Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,675 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 99,847.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 66,898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 327.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 128,735 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

