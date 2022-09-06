Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,086,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

