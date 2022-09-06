Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLFD. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearfield Trading Down 3.8 %

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $130.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

