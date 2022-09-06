Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.