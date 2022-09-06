Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385,493 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $502.78 million, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TTI has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

