Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,621 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

HLF opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

