Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $316.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBCP. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

