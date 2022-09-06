Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.