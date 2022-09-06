Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.76.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

