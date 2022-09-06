Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,769 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,769 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $104,205,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,718,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

