Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several analysts have commented on TD shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.42.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

