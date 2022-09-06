Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 210,862 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

DCPH opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

