Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $203.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

