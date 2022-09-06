Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $337,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,796,000 after buying an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,216,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WRK opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

