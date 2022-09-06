Accenture (NYSE:ACN) versus Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Head to Head Analysis

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Emtec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 3.56 $5.91 billion $10.31 27.55 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.13% 31.50% 14.96% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Accenture and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accenture and Emtec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 8 11 0 2.58 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $360.11, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Emtec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Emtec



Emtec, Inc. provides industry-specific transformative digital solutions in the United States, Canada, and India. The company offers advisory services in the areas of profitability and cost management, project management, and organizational change management, as well as cloud technologies preparation services. It also provides customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, and human capital management applications, as well as collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development, and application managed solutions; and infrastructure and analytics solutions. The company primarily serves federal, state, and local governments as well as customers in the consumer goods, energy/utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, technology, and education markets. Emtec, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

