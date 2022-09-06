ACENT (ACE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $620,066.00

ACENT (ACE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $620,066.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.