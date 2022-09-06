Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Actinium has a market cap of $181,963.52 and approximately $64.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,226,775 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.