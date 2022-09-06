Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0090 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.74 or 0.08314650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00191092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00291045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00772927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00599589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001242 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.