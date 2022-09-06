ADAX (ADAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298,692.00

ADAX (ADAX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. ADAX has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $298,692.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ADAX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
ADAX Coin Profile
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
