Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Adbri Stock Performance

ADLDY stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Adbri has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

