Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.30

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.30 and traded as low as $15.28. Adecco Group shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 105,600 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

