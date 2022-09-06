Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.86 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Adshares has a total market cap of $75.86 million and $1.11 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00013082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,116 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

