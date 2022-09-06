Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

