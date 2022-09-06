Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.62. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

