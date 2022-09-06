aelf Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and $6.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00168056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036325 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,301,632 coins and its circulating supply is 501,962,554 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

