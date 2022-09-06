Aeon (AEON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $956.00

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $956.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00758695 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

