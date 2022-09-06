Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $824.33

Aeron (ARNX) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $824.33 and approximately $29,624.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.