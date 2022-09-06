AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.35-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.35-1.65 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -460.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AeroVironment by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.