Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0937

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

