AGA Token (AGA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $766,050.49

AGA Token (AGA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One AGA Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. AGA Token has a market cap of $766,050.49 and $81.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AGA Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.
AGA Token Coin Trading
