Aion Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $23.19 million and $1.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.43 or 1.00094377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00062670 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00236122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00148218 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00247226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00054984 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00062963 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004231 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.Telegram | Github | Reddit | Facebook | BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

