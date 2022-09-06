AIOZ Network Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $36.77 million and approximately $292,905.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00136299 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035432 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023290 BTC.
About AIOZ Network
AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.
AIOZ Network Coin Trading
