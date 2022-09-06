Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €0.85 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AF. set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of EPA AF opened at €1.45 ($1.48) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($14.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.72.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.