AirSwap (AST) Hits Market Cap of $13.73 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $13.73 million and $1.05 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

