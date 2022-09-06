Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

