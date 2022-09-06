Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Trading

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $476.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

