Akoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,000.00 (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Akoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Akoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Akoin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

