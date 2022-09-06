Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.23% of Akoustis Technologies worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.